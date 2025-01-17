The Arkansas Newswrap: Governor Sanders' Legislative Priorities, Bird Flu Outbreak, and NIH Research Grant

In this week’s episode of The Arkansas Newswrap, hosts Matthew Moore, Daniel Breen, and Brandon Tabor cover a range of important stories across the state. They discuss Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' detailed legislative priorities for the ongoing session, focusing on education, child welfare, and criminal justice. They also provide updates on the recent avian flu outbreak in Northeast Arkansas's poultry farms and discuss biosecurity measures with Dr. Dustan Clark from the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. Additionally, they highlight the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences receiving a $2.9 million NIH grant to research a herpes virus linked to cancer. Other updates include new policies on child nutrition and reactions to higher education reforms.

01:09 Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Legislative Agenda

08:25 Bird Flu Outbreak in Arkansas

13:32 UAMS Herpes Virus Research Grant

20:36 Odds and Ends: Local News Highlights