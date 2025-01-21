KASU News: Grocery Tax Debate, Medicaid Cuts, and MLK Day Festivities

Today's headlines from KASU News for Tuesday, January 21, 2025, include a debate over Governor Sarah Sanders' proposal to eliminate the grocery tax, potential Medicaid cuts affecting rural Arkansans, and highlights from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in Jonesboro. Lawmakers discuss the grocery tax proposal's impact on local budgets and potential First Amendment issues with anti-indoctrination legislation. Meanwhile, the Arkansas Department of Transportation sends crews to Louisiana to assist with a winter storm response, and a Little Rock woman is sentenced for selling body parts online. An analysis reveals a disparity in child poverty rates affecting children of color. The show features remarks from local leaders during MLK Day celebrations and updates on the Chaffee Barbershop and Military Museum reopening.

00:30 Governor's Policies and Legislative Discussions

03:42 Arkansas DOT Assists Louisiana with Winter Storm Response

04:03 Medicaid Usage in Rural America

05:34 Woman Sentenced for Selling Body Parts

06:05 Racial Disparities in Child Poverty

07:19 Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Northeast Arkansas

08:42 West Arkansas Museum Reopens