KASU News: Runaway Teen Alert, Severe Cold in Arkansas, and Education Challenges

Today's headlines from KASU News for Thursday, February 20, 2025, focus on a runaway teenage girl in Jonesboro, severe cold temperatures hitting Arkansas, and legislative updates. The Jonesboro Police are seeking public assistance to locate the 16-year-old girl last seen on Mays Road. Arkansas is facing dangerously cold conditions with wind chills below zero across central and northern regions, and residents are advised to take safety precautions. The Arkansas legislature advances Senate Bill 181 and Senate Bill 207, impacting library directors and petition processes respectively. A new study highlights that Arkansas children continue to struggle academically post-pandemic. Additionally, Arkansas's infant mortality rate has increased post-Roe v. Wade, with data reflecting higher mortality rates in states with strict abortion bans. Minor legislative movements include banning sex offenders near swimming areas and facilitating the adoption process for newborns surrendered at Safe Haven locations.

00:30 Missing Teen in Jonesboro

00:59 Dangerous Cold and Wind Chills Expected

02:28 Legislative News: Library Directors Bill

02:49 Legislative Proposals on Petition Restrictions

04:49 Education Report: Pandemic Impact on Achievement

05:55 Impact of Abortion Ban on Infant Mortality

06:26 Legislative Updates in Arkansas