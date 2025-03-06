KASU News: Arkansas lawmakers advance bill to remove state board quotas
Arkansas lawmakers seek to remove quotas from state boards, Cherry Valley appoints a new interim mayor, and the Arkansas legislature debates Ivermectin sales. Also, find out how Trump’s executive orders are impacting Arkansas students, and learn about an upcoming leadership conference at A-State.
00:00 Intro
00:30 Arkansas House Passes Bill to Remove Quotas
01:37 Ivermectin Legislation in Arkansas
02:38 House Bill 1370: Virtual Learning for Inclement Weather
03:14 Antisemitism Ban Bill Fails in a Senate Committee
05:19 Impact of Trump's Executive Orders on Arkansas Students
06:28 Cherry Valley's New Interim Mayor
07:10 Lawrence County Waste Disposal Event
07:32 A-State's College of Agriculture Conference
07:58 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament Highlights
08:48 Oklahoma City Thunder Triumph Over Memphis Grizzlies