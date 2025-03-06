© 2025 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KASU News

KASU News: Arkansas lawmakers advance bill to remove state board quotas

By Brandon Tabor
Published March 6, 2025 at 12:00 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Arkansas lawmakers seek to remove quotas from state boards, Cherry Valley appoints a new interim mayor, and the Arkansas legislature debates Ivermectin sales. Also, find out how Trump’s executive orders are impacting Arkansas students, and learn about an upcoming leadership conference at A-State.

00:00 Intro
00:30 Arkansas House Passes Bill to Remove Quotas
01:37 Ivermectin Legislation in Arkansas
02:38 House Bill 1370: Virtual Learning for Inclement Weather
03:14 Antisemitism Ban Bill Fails in a Senate Committee
05:19 Impact of Trump's Executive Orders on Arkansas Students
06:28 Cherry Valley's New Interim Mayor
07:10 Lawrence County Waste Disposal Event
07:32 A-State's College of Agriculture Conference
07:58 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament Highlights
08:48 Oklahoma City Thunder Triumph Over Memphis Grizzlies

Tags
2025 Season KASU Newscast2025 Arkansas Legislative Session
Stay Connected
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
See stories by Brandon Tabor