KASU News: USDA freezes spark anxiety among Arkansas farmers

Today's headlines from KASU News for Monday, March 10, 2025, include Arkansas legislators debating funding for a new state prison, concerns over Medicaid cuts, impacts of recent tariffs by the Trump administration on local businesses, and the Sun Belt Conference Championship finals featuring A-State basketball teams. Farmers express anxiety over USDA funding freezes, while a new Netflix documentary examines the devastating 2011 Joplin Tornado.

00:00 Intro

00:29 Arkansas Prison Funding Legislation Faces Challenges

01:35 Medicaid Funding Cuts Spark Concern

02:22 Local Businesses Navigate Trump's Tariffs

03:15 Federal Firings Affect Arkansas National Parks

04:07 Arkansas Farmers Anxious Over USDA Program Freezes

05:49 Netflix Documentary Explores 2011 Joplin Tornado

06:17 Arkansas Heritage Grant Applications Open

06:43 A-State Basketball Teams Compete in SBC Finals

07:23 Arkansas Razorbacks Win Thrilling SEC Matchup

08:05 Grizzlies Triumph Over Pelicans in NBA Action