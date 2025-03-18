KASU News: Arkansas tornado victims identified as recovery efforts continue

Today's headlines from KASU News for Tuesday, March 18, 2025, include Arkansas officials identifying victims of last weekend’s tornado outbreak, Governor Sarah Sanders's higher education reform package awaiting her signature, and a new immigration bill aiming to increase penalties on unauthorized migrants. Also, state lawmakers advance bills restricting Arkansas’s ties with China, the Arkansas Legislative Black Caucus meets to discuss policy priorities, and the A-State Red Wolves prepare for their first-round NIT Tournament matchup.

00:00 - Intro

00:30 - Tornado Recovery Safety Tips & Victim Identification

01:30 - Governor Sarah Sanders’s Higher Education Legislative Package

02:03 - Introduction to New Immigration Bill

03:21 - Legislative Actions on Foreign Relations

04:51 - Arkansas Legislative Black Caucus Meeting Highlights

06:49 - Arkansas Unemployment Report Insights

07:37 - Governor Sanders Announces New State Board Appointments

08:10 - North Arkansas College Merger Discussions

08:53 - A-State Red Wolves in NIT Tournament