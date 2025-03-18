© 2025 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KASU News

KASU News: Arkansas tornado victims identified as recovery efforts continue

By Brandon Tabor
Published March 18, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Today's headlines from KASU News for Tuesday, March 18, 2025, include Arkansas officials identifying victims of last weekend’s tornado outbreak, Governor Sarah Sanders's higher education reform package awaiting her signature, and a new immigration bill aiming to increase penalties on unauthorized migrants. Also, state lawmakers advance bills restricting Arkansas’s ties with China, the Arkansas Legislative Black Caucus meets to discuss policy priorities, and the A-State Red Wolves prepare for their first-round NIT Tournament matchup.

00:00 - Intro
00:30 - Tornado Recovery Safety Tips & Victim Identification
01:30 - Governor Sarah Sanders’s Higher Education Legislative Package
02:03 - Introduction to New Immigration Bill
03:21 - Legislative Actions on Foreign Relations
04:51 - Arkansas Legislative Black Caucus Meeting Highlights
06:49 - Arkansas Unemployment Report Insights
07:37 - Governor Sanders Announces New State Board Appointments
08:10 - North Arkansas College Merger Discussions
08:53 - A-State Red Wolves in NIT Tournament

Tags
2025 Season KASU Newscast2025 Arkansas Legislative SessionSevere Weather
Stay Connected
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
See stories by Brandon Tabor