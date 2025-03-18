KASU News: Arkansas tornado victims identified as recovery efforts continue
Today's headlines from KASU News for Tuesday, March 18, 2025, include Arkansas officials identifying victims of last weekend’s tornado outbreak, Governor Sarah Sanders's higher education reform package awaiting her signature, and a new immigration bill aiming to increase penalties on unauthorized migrants. Also, state lawmakers advance bills restricting Arkansas’s ties with China, the Arkansas Legislative Black Caucus meets to discuss policy priorities, and the A-State Red Wolves prepare for their first-round NIT Tournament matchup.
00:00 - Intro
00:30 - Tornado Recovery Safety Tips & Victim Identification
01:30 - Governor Sarah Sanders’s Higher Education Legislative Package
02:03 - Introduction to New Immigration Bill
03:21 - Legislative Actions on Foreign Relations
04:51 - Arkansas Legislative Black Caucus Meeting Highlights
06:49 - Arkansas Unemployment Report Insights
07:37 - Governor Sanders Announces New State Board Appointments
08:10 - North Arkansas College Merger Discussions
08:53 - A-State Red Wolves in NIT Tournament