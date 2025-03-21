The Arkansas Newswrap: Rare wildfires scorch Arkansas while tornadoes leave widespread damage

In this week’s episode of The Arkansas Newswrap, hosts Daniel Breen and Brandon Tabor break down a rare and destructive wildfire outbreak across Arkansas fueled by dry conditions and high winds. They also explore the aftermath of a devastating tornado outbreak that killed three people and damaged multiple communities. Plus, new data shows fentanyl overdose deaths are dropping across the state. The show features interviews with public officials and first responders, as well as residents on the front lines of recovery efforts.

01:09 Arkansas wildfires burn historic landmarks and dozens of homes

08:26 Tornado outbreak leaves trail of destruction across Arkansas

16:33 Fentanyl deaths drop as addiction recovery efforts grow