© 2025 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Regional News
The Arkansas Newswrap graphic.
The Arkansas Newswrap

The Arkansas Newswrap: Rare wildfires scorch Arkansas while tornadoes leave widespread damage

By The Arkansas Newsroom
Published March 21, 2025 at 5:38 PM CDT

In this week’s episode of The Arkansas Newswrap, hosts Daniel Breen and Brandon Tabor break down a rare and destructive wildfire outbreak across Arkansas fueled by dry conditions and high winds. They also explore the aftermath of a devastating tornado outbreak that killed three people and damaged multiple communities. Plus, new data shows fentanyl overdose deaths are dropping across the state. The show features interviews with public officials and first responders, as well as residents on the front lines of recovery efforts.

01:09 Arkansas wildfires burn historic landmarks and dozens of homes
08:26 Tornado outbreak leaves trail of destruction across Arkansas
16:33 Fentanyl deaths drop as addiction recovery efforts grow

Tags
Talk Business on KASU - Season 2025 Local and Regional NewsSevere WeatherArkansas Newswrap
The Arkansas Newsroom
 The Arkansas Newsroom is a collaboration between public radio stations in Arkansas: KUAF in Fayetteville, KASU in Jonesboro, and Little Rock Public Radio.
See stories by The Arkansas Newsroom