KASU News: Dry weather, wildfires, and updates on COVID-19 protocols in Arkansas prisons
Today's headlines from KASU News include prolonged dry weather conditions sparking wildfire concerns across Arkansas, extended COVID-19 protocols in prisons following a settlement, and new scrutiny over how wetlands are defined. Senator John Boozman and Representative Steve Womack share updates on environmental regulations and federal efficiency, while Medal of Honor recipients from Arkansas receive special recognition. Plus, a deadly police chase in Crittenden County, a new appointment to the Arkansas Ethics Commission, and major coaching changes in college basketball.
00:00 – Intro
00:30 – Arkansas faces prolonged dry weather and wildfire risks
01:11 – COVID-19 protocols extended in Arkansas prisons
02:00 – Boozman questions EPA’s wetland regulations
03:12 – Rep. Steve Womack on making the federal government more efficient
04:02 – Trump discusses ending the Ukraine conflict
05:33 – Police chase ends in tragedy in Crittenden County
06:04 – New appointment to Arkansas Ethics Commission
06:32 – National Medal of Honor Museum honors Arkansas heroes
07:37 – A-State basketball coach departs for USF; Arkansas hires new women’s coach