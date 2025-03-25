KASU News: Dry weather, wildfires, and updates on COVID-19 protocols in Arkansas prisons

Today's headlines from KASU News include prolonged dry weather conditions sparking wildfire concerns across Arkansas, extended COVID-19 protocols in prisons following a settlement, and new scrutiny over how wetlands are defined. Senator John Boozman and Representative Steve Womack share updates on environmental regulations and federal efficiency, while Medal of Honor recipients from Arkansas receive special recognition. Plus, a deadly police chase in Crittenden County, a new appointment to the Arkansas Ethics Commission, and major coaching changes in college basketball.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Arkansas faces prolonged dry weather and wildfire risks

01:11 – COVID-19 protocols extended in Arkansas prisons

02:00 – Boozman questions EPA’s wetland regulations

03:12 – Rep. Steve Womack on making the federal government more efficient

04:02 – Trump discusses ending the Ukraine conflict

05:33 – Police chase ends in tragedy in Crittenden County

06:04 – New appointment to Arkansas Ethics Commission

06:32 – National Medal of Honor Museum honors Arkansas heroes

07:37 – A-State basketball coach departs for USF; Arkansas hires new women’s coach