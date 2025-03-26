KASU News: Arkansas sees dramatic drop in fentanyl deaths

Today's headlines from KASU News for Wednesday, March 26, 2025, include updates on tornado recovery efforts across Arkansas, former Governor Mike Huckabee’s confirmation hearing, and a major drop in fentanyl overdose deaths. A former U.S. Marshal and a former sheriff’s deputy face serious charges, researchers examine farmers’ responses to droughts, and three A-State students become finalists in a statewide business competition.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Arkansas governor requests federal disaster declaration

01:09 – Community recovery efforts continue after March 14 tornadoes

02:03 – Mike Huckabee questioned during ambassador confirmation hearing

03:12 – Fentanyl overdose deaths drop sharply in Arkansas

05:19 – Retired U.S. Marshal pleads guilty to bribery

05:38 – Former Cross County deputy charged with sexual assault

06:06 – UALR researchers study farmer reactions to drought and climate change

07:05 – A-State Museum to host children’s art exhibit

07:29 – A-State students named finalists in Governor’s Cup competition