KASU News: Arkansas sees dramatic drop in fentanyl deaths

By Brandon Tabor
Published March 26, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT
Today's headlines from KASU News for Wednesday, March 26, 2025, include updates on tornado recovery efforts across Arkansas, former Governor Mike Huckabee’s confirmation hearing, and a major drop in fentanyl overdose deaths. A former U.S. Marshal and a former sheriff’s deputy face serious charges, researchers examine farmers’ responses to droughts, and three A-State students become finalists in a statewide business competition.

00:00 – Intro
00:30 – Arkansas governor requests federal disaster declaration
01:09 – Community recovery efforts continue after March 14 tornadoes
02:03 – Mike Huckabee questioned during ambassador confirmation hearing
03:12 – Fentanyl overdose deaths drop sharply in Arkansas
05:19 – Retired U.S. Marshal pleads guilty to bribery
05:38 – Former Cross County deputy charged with sexual assault
06:06 – UALR researchers study farmer reactions to drought and climate change
07:05 – A-State Museum to host children’s art exhibit
07:29 – A-State students named finalists in Governor’s Cup competition

Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
