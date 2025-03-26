KASU News: Arkansas sees dramatic drop in fentanyl deaths
Today's headlines from KASU News for Wednesday, March 26, 2025, include updates on tornado recovery efforts across Arkansas, former Governor Mike Huckabee’s confirmation hearing, and a major drop in fentanyl overdose deaths. A former U.S. Marshal and a former sheriff’s deputy face serious charges, researchers examine farmers’ responses to droughts, and three A-State students become finalists in a statewide business competition.
00:00 – Intro
00:30 – Arkansas governor requests federal disaster declaration
01:09 – Community recovery efforts continue after March 14 tornadoes
02:03 – Mike Huckabee questioned during ambassador confirmation hearing
03:12 – Fentanyl overdose deaths drop sharply in Arkansas
05:19 – Retired U.S. Marshal pleads guilty to bribery
05:38 – Former Cross County deputy charged with sexual assault
06:06 – UALR researchers study farmer reactions to drought and climate change
07:05 – A-State Museum to host children’s art exhibit
07:29 – A-State students named finalists in Governor’s Cup competition