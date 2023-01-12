Faculty Recital by Elissa Kana January 17th

This is A-State Connections on KASU. I’m Johnathan Reaves. Instructor of Saxophone Doctor Elissa Kana (pronounced KAHN-yuh) is a recent addition to the A-State Music Department. She will present a faculty recital alongside collaborative pianist Doctor Lauren Shack Clark this upcoming Tuesday, January 17, at 7:30 in Riceland Hall of the Fowler Center on the campus in Jonesboro. KASU’s Marty Scarbrough spoke with Dr. Kana about her musical background and about the musical selections she’ll perform at next week’s recital. Click on the Listen button for the entire interview.

That was KASU’s Marty Scarbrough talking with Dr. Elissa Kana about next week’s recital in Riceland Hall of the Fowler Center at A-State.