A-State Connections

Faculty Recital by Elissa Kana January 17th

By Johnathan Reaves
Published January 12, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST
Arkansas State University
/

This is A-State Connections on KASU. I’m Johnathan Reaves. Instructor of Saxophone Doctor Elissa Kana (pronounced KAHN-yuh) is a recent addition to the A-State Music Department. She will present a faculty recital alongside collaborative pianist Doctor Lauren Shack Clark this upcoming Tuesday, January 17, at 7:30 in Riceland Hall of the Fowler Center on the campus in Jonesboro. KASU’s Marty Scarbrough spoke with Dr. Kana about her musical background and about the musical selections she’ll perform at next week’s recital. Click on the Listen button for the entire interview.

Segment

That was KASU’s Marty Scarbrough talking with Dr. Elissa Kana about next week’s recital in Riceland Hall of the Fowler Center at A-State.

Johnathan Reaves
Johnathan Reaves is the News Director for KASU Public Radio. As part of an Air Force Family, he moved to Arkansas from Minot, North Dakota in 1986. He was first bitten by the radio bug after he graduated from Gosnell High School in 1992. While working on his undergraduate degree, he worked at KOSE, a small 1,000 watt AM commercial station in Osceola, Arkansas. Upon graduation from Arkansas State University in 1996 with a degree in Radio-Television Broadcast News, he decided that he wanted to stay in radio news. He moved to Stuttgart, Arkansas and worked for East Arkansas Broadcasters as news director and was there for 16 years.
