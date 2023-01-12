© 2023 KASU
A-State Connections

Two Arkansas State University Researchers Are Studying Vaccine Hesitancy

By Johnathan Reaves
Published January 12, 2023 at 9:27 AM CST
Arkansas State University
/

This is A-State Connections on KASU. I’m Johnathan Reaves. Funding has been provided for a study that will be conducted by two professors at Arkansas State University. The study focuses on vaccine hesitancy. Telling us more is assistant professor of public health in the College of Nursing and Health Professions Dr. Amanda Carpenter and assistant professor of political science and interim department chair Dr. Cameron Wimpy. Dr. Carpenter starts the interview by telling how this got underway. Click on the Listen button to hear the entire interview.

Interview

You are listening to A-State Connections on KASU.

Johnathan Reaves
Johnathan Reaves is the News Director for KASU Public Radio.
