© 2024 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
Talk Business & Politics

Governor Sarah Sanders on Abortion, National Politics, and Education

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published June 24, 2024 at 1:45 PM CDT
Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders discusses tax cuts, the state budget, potential ballot initiatives and Donald Trump. ( Roby Brock / YouTube )

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, host Roby Brock sits down for an interview with Governor Sarah Sanders. They discuss the governor's firm pro-life stance, exceptions for rape and incest in abortion laws, and her support for former President Trump in the upcoming 2024 presidential election. Governor Sanders also talks about the need to address America's political divisiveness by focusing on unifying issues like education and the outdoor economy. She emphasizes the dangers of social media for young people and advocates for parental control and age restrictions.

00:44 Governor's Stance on Abortion

02:52 National Politics and Trump Endorsement

04:45 Addressing Political Division in America

05:24 Focus on Education and Outdoor Economy

05:59 Social Media and Youth Legislation

07:24 Conclusion and Full Interview Access

Tags
Talk Business & Politics Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Stay Connected
Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
See stories by Roby Brock
Talk Business & Politics
This content has been contributed by the staff of our content partners Talk Business and Politics.
See stories by Talk Business & Politics