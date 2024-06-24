Governor Sarah Sanders on Abortion, National Politics, and Education

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, host Roby Brock sits down for an interview with Governor Sarah Sanders. They discuss the governor's firm pro-life stance, exceptions for rape and incest in abortion laws, and her support for former President Trump in the upcoming 2024 presidential election. Governor Sanders also talks about the need to address America's political divisiveness by focusing on unifying issues like education and the outdoor economy. She emphasizes the dangers of social media for young people and advocates for parental control and age restrictions.

00:44 Governor's Stance on Abortion

02:52 National Politics and Trump Endorsement

04:45 Addressing Political Division in America

05:24 Focus on Education and Outdoor Economy

05:59 Social Media and Youth Legislation

07:24 Conclusion and Full Interview Access