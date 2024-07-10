U.S. Supreme Court Decisions with John DiPippa

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, host Roby Brock sits down with John DiPippa, Dean Emeritus at the Bowen School of Law, to discuss recent controversial opinions handed down by the U.S. Supreme Court. Key topics include the ruling on presidential immunity in Trump vs. United States, the impact of the Chevron decision on administrative law, and perceptions of partisanship within the court. DiPippa provides insight into the implications of these rulings and the evolving philosophy of the Supreme Court.

00:24 Supreme Court's Controversial Rulings

00:37 Trump's Absolute Immunity Debate

04:13 Implications of the Chevron Decision

06:51 Conservative vs. Partisan Court

