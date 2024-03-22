© 2024 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Justice & Crime
The Arkansas Newswrap graphic.
The Arkansas Newswrap

The Arkansas Newswrap: Tragic Airport Leader Shooting and Tensions in Academic Freedom

By Daniel Breen,
Matthew MooreBrandon Tabor
Published March 22, 2024 at 5:31 PM CDT
The Arkansas Newswrap graphic.
The Arkansas Newsroom
Hosted by Daniel Breen, Brandon Tabor, and Matthew Moore

This episode of The Arkansas News Wrap covers a range of significant events across Arkansas. Firstly, Brian Malinowski, the executive director of Little Rock's Clinton National Airport, was fatally shot by federal agents during a search warrant raid at his home, sparking controversy and legal scrutiny.

Additionally, the Middle East Studies Association expressed concerns over the University of Arkansas's failure to defend academic freedom amid criticisms and attacks on faculty over perspectives on Israel.

The episode also addresses severe weather preparedness and updates on local news, including a wrongful termination lawsuit and a unique Netflix documentary filmed in the Pulaski County Jail.

Moreover, an unusual natural event is highlighted with the simultaneous emergence of two broods of cicadas in the region.

00:00 Introduction

01:10 Investigation Unveiled: The Case Against Malinowski

07:26 Academic Freedom Under Fire at University of Arkansas

16:14 Severe Weather Preparedness: Tips and Strategies

20:55 Odds and Ends: From Legal Battles to Cicada Invasions

Tags
The Arkansas Newswrap Arkansas Newswrap
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a reporter and anchor for UA Little Rock Public Radio.
See stories by Daniel Breen
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is a reporter producer for Ozarks At Large. Before going into journalism, Matthew spent time in the music production industry, working with artists such as Reba McEntire, Steve Martin, 2 Chainz, and Chris Thile.
See stories by Matthew Moore
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
See stories by Brandon Tabor