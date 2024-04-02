© 2024 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
The Arkansas Newswrap graphic.
The Arkansas Newswrap

The Arkansas News Wrap: Educational Funding Cuts & Conservation Efforts Amidst Musical Celebrations

By Daniel Breen,
Brandon Tabor
Published April 2, 2024 at 8:29 AM CDT

This week's episode of The Arkansas News Wrap covers a range of important stories affecting Arkansas, including proposed budget cuts to education service cooperatives by Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders that could significantly impact more than 50 employees and limit the availability of specialists across numerous schools.

Additionally, Arkansas farmers advocate for more conservation funding from Congress as part of the reauthorization of the Farm Bill, highlighting the economic and environmental benefits of sustainable farming practices. The program also previews the upcoming Arkansas Roots Music Festival, celebrating the state's musical heritage during the solar eclipse weekend.

The festival, doubling as a fundraiser, aims to preserve Arkansas's musical legacy, featuring acts like Nightwing and the Marty Ray Project.

01:09 Deep Dive into Education Service Cooperatives Funding Crisis

09:35 Arkansas Farmers Advocate for Conservation Funding Amidst Legislative Changes

17:39 Celebrating Arkansas Musical Heritage at the Roots Music Festival

23:37 Odds and Ends

Tags
The Arkansas Newswrap Sarah Huckabee SandersFarm BillArkansas RootsArkansas MusicDelta Symposium
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a reporter and anchor for UA Little Rock Public Radio.
See stories by Daniel Breen
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
See stories by Brandon Tabor