The Arkansas News Wrap: Educational Funding Cuts & Conservation Efforts Amidst Musical Celebrations

This week's episode of The Arkansas News Wrap covers a range of important stories affecting Arkansas, including proposed budget cuts to education service cooperatives by Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders that could significantly impact more than 50 employees and limit the availability of specialists across numerous schools.

Additionally, Arkansas farmers advocate for more conservation funding from Congress as part of the reauthorization of the Farm Bill, highlighting the economic and environmental benefits of sustainable farming practices. The program also previews the upcoming Arkansas Roots Music Festival, celebrating the state's musical heritage during the solar eclipse weekend.

The festival, doubling as a fundraiser, aims to preserve Arkansas's musical legacy, featuring acts like Nightwing and the Marty Ray Project.

01:09 Deep Dive into Education Service Cooperatives Funding Crisis

09:35 Arkansas Farmers Advocate for Conservation Funding Amidst Legislative Changes

17:39 Celebrating Arkansas Musical Heritage at the Roots Music Festival

23:37 Odds and Ends

