The Arkansas Newswrap: Governor Sanders’ Lectern Purchase Audit and State Budget Discussions

This episode of The Arkansas Newswrap features a comprehensive look into recent developments in Arkansas, including the legislative audit of Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ controversial purchase of a $19,029 lectern, which unveiled potential violations of state law. Discussions unfold around Arkansas’ lean state budget proposal by Governor Sanders aiming for minimal increases to focus on key priorities, with implications for state employees and services.

Also highlighted is a significant investment by Zekelman Industries in the steel industry in Northeast Arkansas, expected to boost jobs and support local education at Arkansas Northeastern College. Further discussions cover the prospects of Sunday alcohol sales in Fayetteville, the Supreme Court's decision on new DNA testing for the West Memphis Three, and the settlement of a lawsuit involving the city of Jonesboro and a former employee.

01:10 Deep Dive into Governor Sanders' Lectern Purchase Audit

07:01 Arkansas' Lean Budget Proposal and Fiscal Session Insights

12:01 Steel Industry Boom in Mississippi County

19:43 Odds and Ends: Local Initiatives and Legal Updates in Arkansas

