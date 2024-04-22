© 2024 KASU
The Arkansas Newswrap graphic.
The Arkansas Newswrap

The Arkansas Newswrap: Governor Sanders’ Lectern Purchase Audit and State Budget Discussions

By Daniel Breen,
Matthew MooreBrandon Tabor
Published April 22, 2024 at 10:34 AM CDT

This episode of The Arkansas Newswrap features a comprehensive look into recent developments in Arkansas, including the legislative audit of Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ controversial purchase of a $19,029 lectern, which unveiled potential violations of state law. Discussions unfold around Arkansas’ lean state budget proposal by Governor Sanders aiming for minimal increases to focus on key priorities, with implications for state employees and services.

Also highlighted is a significant investment by Zekelman Industries in the steel industry in Northeast Arkansas, expected to boost jobs and support local education at Arkansas Northeastern College. Further discussions cover the prospects of Sunday alcohol sales in Fayetteville, the Supreme Court's decision on new DNA testing for the West Memphis Three, and the settlement of a lawsuit involving the city of Jonesboro and a former employee.

01:10 Deep Dive into Governor Sanders' Lectern Purchase Audit

07:01 Arkansas' Lean Budget Proposal and Fiscal Session Insights

12:01 Steel Industry Boom in Mississippi County

19:43 Odds and Ends: Local Initiatives and Legal Updates in Arkansas

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Arkansas Fiscal Session 2024 Mississippi County Steel Fayetteville West Memphis Three Rachel Anderson
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a third-year undergraduate journalism student at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is a reporter producer for Ozarks At Large. Before going into journalism, Matthew spent time in the music production industry, working with artists such as Reba McEntire, Steve Martin, 2 Chainz, and Chris Thile.
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
