The Arkansas Newswrap: Insights into Arkansas' School Revitalization and Library Power Struggle

By Matthew Moore,
Brandon TaborJosie Lenora
Published May 13, 2024 at 10:55 AM CDT

This episode of the Arkansas Newswrap delves into various statewide initiatives and issues, highlighting efforts in Pine Bluff to use education as a cornerstone for city revitalization. Covered topics include a debate in Northeast Arkansas City and County over library control, Fayetteville's affordable housing solutions by a non-profit, and legislative measures regulating crypto mines. The episode also touches on the controversy surrounding funding for the Game and Fish Commission and introduces a new Speaker of the House. Additional discussions include the impact of the Arkansas LEARNS Act on education and a local vigil for Brock Austin Tyner.

01:10 Revitalizing Pine Bluff Through Education

09:10 Jonesboro and Craighead County's Library Power Struggle

14:43 Circles NWA: Tackling Poverty and Housing in Fayetteville

20:55 Odds and Ends: From Vigils to Crypto Mines

Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is a reporter producer for Ozarks At Large. Before going into journalism, Matthew spent time in the music production industry, working with artists such as Reba McEntire, Steve Martin, 2 Chainz, and Chris Thile.
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
Josie Lenora
Josie Lenora is a news anchor and reporter for KUAR News. She has listened to KUAR and NPR since she was a young child growing up in Little Rock and says she is thrilled to give back to an organization she loves. Josie was previously an intern in the fall of 2021 assisting in production, then spent another semester with the station interning in the newsroom in the spring of 2022.
