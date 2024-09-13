The Arkansas Newswrap: Campus Transportation, Johnny Cash Statue, and Voter Registration Guide

In this week’s episode of The Arkansas Newswrap, improvements to alternative transportation at the University of Arkansas, the upcoming installation of a Johnny Cash statue in the U.S. Capitol, and essential voter registration tips for the November election. Additional updates include the crisis in maternal health in Arkansas and a controversial decision regarding the Little Rock School District superintendent. Also, this episode features interviews with key figures and a discussion on active transportation initiatives on the University of Arkansas campus.

01:10 Voter Registration Tips and Deadlines

06:40 University of Arkansas' Transportation Initiatives

13:09 Johnny Cash Statue in the U.S. Capitol

21:10 Odds and Ends: Maternal Health and Little Rock School District Updates

