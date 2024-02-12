© 2024 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KASU News

KASU News: Arkansas Supreme Court Election, Child Care Concerns, Failed Impeachment & Young Dolph Murder Trial

By Brandon Tabor
Published February 12, 2024 at 1:18 PM CST

In this episode, we cover major developments from Arkansas and national news. Three out of four candidates for the Arkansas Supreme Court Chief Justice discuss their qualifications and views at the NEA Political Animals Club meeting. Angela Duren from Excel by Eight highlights the scarcity of quality child care in Arkansas, while the State Chamber of Commerce CEO, Randy Zook, discusses the economic implications. Arkansas's congressional delegates support the unsuccessful impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. The trial of accused murderers of rapper Young Dolph is set to take place elsewhere due to extensive local media coverage. Also, we celebrate A State basketball teams' victories against Akron Zips and Ohio Bobcats.

Tags
2024 KASU's Morning Edition
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
See stories by Brandon Tabor