KASU News: Arkansas Supreme Court Election, Child Care Concerns, Failed Impeachment & Young Dolph Murder Trial

In this episode, we cover major developments from Arkansas and national news. Three out of four candidates for the Arkansas Supreme Court Chief Justice discuss their qualifications and views at the NEA Political Animals Club meeting. Angela Duren from Excel by Eight highlights the scarcity of quality child care in Arkansas, while the State Chamber of Commerce CEO, Randy Zook, discusses the economic implications. Arkansas's congressional delegates support the unsuccessful impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. The trial of accused murderers of rapper Young Dolph is set to take place elsewhere due to extensive local media coverage. Also, we celebrate A State basketball teams' victories against Akron Zips and Ohio Bobcats.

