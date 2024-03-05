KASU News: Arkansas Primary Election and Eclipse Preparations

On primary election day in Arkansas, major developments include two influential Arkansas Supreme Court races, state legislative primaries in Northeast Arkansas, and various local issues such as proposed tax increases in Paragould and school district millage renewals.

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders and state officials are preparing for a total solar eclipse expected to attract up to a million visitors, emphasizing safety and educational opportunities. Meanwhile, Arkansas' revenue shows a decline due in part to new income tax cuts, and a notable incident involves a toddler being critically injured in a shooting in Marianna.

Also covered are charges against the owners of a Missouri boarding school for boys following a sheriff's investigation.

On this episode:

00:30 Arkansas Supreme Court Races: A Battle for Justice

01:10 Election Day Showdown: Northeast Arkansas Primaries

03:05 Tennessee's Primary Voter Law Lawsuit Dismissed

03:32 Arkansas Governor's New Water Plan Initiative

04:30 Countdown to the Total Solar Eclipse in Arkansas

06:38 State Revenue and Financial Updates

07:05 Investigation into Toddler Shooting in East Arkansas

07:31 Missouri Boarding School Scandal: Arrests and Charges

