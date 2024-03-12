KASU News: Education Funding, Gender Affirming Care Ban, and State Updates

This episode of KASU News covers lawmakers discussing funding for the state's education system and addresses the ongoing legal battle over Arkansas's 2021 ban on gender affirming care for minors, highlighting a lawsuit against the ban and the appeal process set to begin in April.

The episode also reports Arkansas's steady unemployment rate for January, reflecting seasonal job losses in various sectors and gains in construction. It introduces Noah Watson as the new Deputy Attorney General, details a charter bus incident with no serious injuries, and a discussion with an Arkansas Congressman on immigration policies and the response to the president's State of the Union.

Additionally, Equal Pay Day is discussed, spotlighting the gender wage gap in Arkansas and its impact on women's financial security and life expectancy.

On this episode:

00:30 In-Depth: Arkansas's Ban on Gender Affirming Care for Minors

01:01 Funding Arkansas's Education: A Legislative Discussion

02:22 Arkansas's Unemployment Rate: A Steady State

03:36 Charter Bus Incident on Interstate 55

04:11 Immigration Reform and Political Commentary

04:22 The News Wrap: A Weekly Roundup from Arkansas Newsroom

06:49 Equal Pay Day: Highlighting Wage Disparities