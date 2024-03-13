© 2024 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: Driver's License Policy, Healthcare Disputes, and Legal Matters

By Brandon Tabor
Published March 13, 2024 at 12:06 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

This episode of KASU News covers several major stories affecting Arkansas, including a new policy that bans gender neutral IDs, the Arkansas Capital Arts and Grounds Commission's discussion on funding a monument to the unborn, the consolidation of lawsuits against The Lord's Ranch over abuse claims, United Healthcare's statement on ending its in-network agreement with St. Bernards, and various local and state issues.

These include improvements in rape kit process times, a report on multiple shootings and their aftermath, drug busts, and an incident involving a police officer shooting. The show also highlights a visit by the Cave City Mayor to Washington D.C. to talk about federal funding for local cities, and an issue with an Arkansas police officer charged with distribution of child pornography.

On this episode:

00:30 Gender Neutral ID Ban Sparks Controversy

01:12 Monument to the Unborn: Funding Debates

02:39 Consolidated Lawsuits Against Lord's Ranch
03:08 UnitedHealthcare and St. Bernard's Contract Dispute
04:38 Northeast Arkansas Mayor Advocates in Washington
05:44 Improving Rape Kit Turnaround Time in Arkansas
06:19 Weekend Shootings Leave Three Dead
06:56 Memphis Police Officer Recovers After Shooting
07:27 Blytheville Drug Bust: Arrests and Seizures
07:58 Northeast Arkansas Officer Charged with Child Pornography
08:18 Police Shooting in Hot Springs: One Dead

2024 KASU's Morning Edition
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
