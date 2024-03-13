KASU News: Driver's License Policy, Healthcare Disputes, and Legal Matters
This episode of KASU News covers several major stories affecting Arkansas, including a new policy that bans gender neutral IDs, the Arkansas Capital Arts and Grounds Commission's discussion on funding a monument to the unborn, the consolidation of lawsuits against The Lord's Ranch over abuse claims, United Healthcare's statement on ending its in-network agreement with St. Bernards, and various local and state issues.
These include improvements in rape kit process times, a report on multiple shootings and their aftermath, drug busts, and an incident involving a police officer shooting. The show also highlights a visit by the Cave City Mayor to Washington D.C. to talk about federal funding for local cities, and an issue with an Arkansas police officer charged with distribution of child pornography.
On this episode:
00:30 Gender Neutral ID Ban Sparks Controversy
01:12 Monument to the Unborn: Funding Debates
02:39 Consolidated Lawsuits Against Lord's Ranch
03:08 UnitedHealthcare and St. Bernard's Contract Dispute
04:38 Northeast Arkansas Mayor Advocates in Washington
05:44 Improving Rape Kit Turnaround Time in Arkansas
06:19 Weekend Shootings Leave Three Dead
06:56 Memphis Police Officer Recovers After Shooting
07:27 Blytheville Drug Bust: Arrests and Seizures
07:58 Northeast Arkansas Officer Charged with Child Pornography
08:18 Police Shooting in Hot Springs: One Dead