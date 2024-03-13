KASU News: Driver's License Policy, Healthcare Disputes, and Legal Matters

This episode of KASU News covers several major stories affecting Arkansas, including a new policy that bans gender neutral IDs, the Arkansas Capital Arts and Grounds Commission's discussion on funding a monument to the unborn, the consolidation of lawsuits against The Lord's Ranch over abuse claims, United Healthcare's statement on ending its in-network agreement with St. Bernards, and various local and state issues.

These include improvements in rape kit process times, a report on multiple shootings and their aftermath, drug busts, and an incident involving a police officer shooting. The show also highlights a visit by the Cave City Mayor to Washington D.C. to talk about federal funding for local cities, and an issue with an Arkansas police officer charged with distribution of child pornography.

On this episode:

00:30 Gender Neutral ID Ban Sparks Controversy

01:12 Monument to the Unborn: Funding Debates

02:39 Consolidated Lawsuits Against Lord's Ranch

03:08 UnitedHealthcare and St. Bernard's Contract Dispute

04:38 Northeast Arkansas Mayor Advocates in Washington

05:44 Improving Rape Kit Turnaround Time in Arkansas

06:19 Weekend Shootings Leave Three Dead

06:56 Memphis Police Officer Recovers After Shooting

07:27 Blytheville Drug Bust: Arrests and Seizures

07:58 Northeast Arkansas Officer Charged with Child Pornography

08:18 Police Shooting in Hot Springs: One Dead

