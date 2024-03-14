KASU News: Prescription Drug Law Win and Other Arkansas Stories
Headlines on today's KASU News include a federal appeals court upholding an Arkansas law aimed at reducing prescription drug prices under the 340B program, making it a significant courtroom victory. Additionally, Arkansans are experiencing larger tax refunds following a reduction in the state's top marginal income tax rate to 4.4%.
Challenges are emerging with the Arkansas Corrections Board concerning changes to a legal contract amidst a legal dispute with the governor's office, potentially opening the state to lawsuits. The state also prepares for severe weather with safety tips provided by the Craighead County Office of Emergency Management.
Other stories feature the ASU System Board of Trustees' meeting to discuss several resolutions, including a voluntary retirement plan, and updates in sports, including Arkansas' basketball victory and the Hornets' win over the Grizzlies. The episode also covers an upcoming Rural Life Conference, a proposal to hold landlords accountable for unsafe living conditions in Little Rock, and a solar eclipse viewing event at A-State, along with a discussion on the issue of child marriage in Missouri.
On this episode:
00:30 Arkansas Wins Big in Prescription Drug Law Case
01:33 Arkansas Corrections Board Under Scrutiny
02:10 Severe Weather Preparedness in Arkansas
03:09 ASU Board of Trustees Meeting Highlights
03:57 Arkansas' Impressive Victory in College Basketball
05:01 Why Arkansans are Getting Bigger Tax Refunds
05:37 Rural Life Conference: A Beacon for Arkansas Agriculture
06:44 Little Rock's New Proposal for Landlord Accountability
07:21 A-State's Howl at the Sun: Solar Eclipse Event
07:59 Missouri's Fight Against Child Marriage
08:43 NBA Highlights: Hornets vs. Grizzlies