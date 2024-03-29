KASU News: Arkansas Child Welfare, Law Enforcement Arrests, and Cold Stone Creamery Opening

In the latest from KASU News, discussions at UA Little Rock focus on improving child welfare in Arkansas, including enhancing maternal healthcare and the implications of potential income tax removals.

Meanwhile, former Mississippi County Sheriff deputy faces legal consequences for severe charges. Cold Stone Creamery is set to open in Jonesboro, marking the first national ice cream chain presence in nearly a decade. The Dodgers' successful game, a repeal in Memphis traffic stop reforms, and the high-energy Arkansas STEM Fest, also featuring AI and machine learning, round out the major updates.

On this Episode:

00:30 Improving Child Well-being in Arkansas: A Roundtable Discussion

01:52 Arrest of Former Sheriff Deputy on Serious Charges

02:21 Controversial Repeal of Memphis Police Reforms

02:57 Sweet Expansion: Cold Stone Creamery's Arrival in Jonesboro

03:29 Dodgers Stadium Opener: A Season of High Expectations

04:41 Highlights from the 10th Annual Arkansas STEM Fest

