KASU News

KASU News: Arkansas Firearm Policies, Fish Deaths, and College Sports Market

By Brandon Tabor
Published September 30, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
Today's headlines from KASU News for Monday, September 30, 2024, cover Arkansas firearm policy recommendations, fish deaths in Poinsett County due to heavy rains, and an Arkansas tech company's venture into the college sports market. Other stories include a continuing resolution passed by Congress, upcoming U.S. Congressional debates scheduled by Arkansas PBS, voter registration assistance at the Craighead County-Jonesboro Public Library, and the arrest of a Valley View student for a school threat. Additional updates feature testimony in the Tyre Nichols case, a federal lawsuit dismissal on transgender policies in Tennessee, and homecoming activities at A-State. Sports highlights include Texas A&M's win against Arkansas in football and an upcoming charity basketball game between Arkansas and Kansas.

00:30 Arkansas Firearm Policy Recommendations

01:10 Congressional Updates and Government Funding

02:06 Upcoming U.S. Congressional Debates on Arkansas PBS

03:15 Voter Registration and Early Voting Information

03:37 Another Valley View Student Arrested for Threats

04:50 Trial of Memphis Officers in Tyre Nichols Case

05:35 Legal Update: Transgender Rights in Tennessee

06:19 Fish Deaths in Arkansas: Causes and Warnings

07:04 Arkansas Tech Company Ventures into Sports Market

08:04 College Football Homecoming Week

08:27 Sports Highlights: College Football Recap

08:41 College Basketball Charity Exhibition

Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
