KASU News: Arkansas leaders defend Ten Commandments law amid court fight

Today’s headlines from KASU News include Arkansas lawmakers and Christian groups defending the state’s Ten Commandments law as it faces a federal court challenge, groundbreaking for a new Jonesboro airport terminal, and the resignation of Trumann’s police chief. Also, the State Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission approves funding for a monument to the unborn, inspectors find safety issues at a Boar’s Head meat plant in Forrest City, and five men plead guilty in a deadly Newport concert shooting. Plus, updates on a postponed murder trial, the death of former FBI and CIA director William Webster, and John Daly II advancing in the U.S. Amateur golf tournament.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Arkansas leaders defend Ten Commandments law in ongoing court case

Lawmakers and Christian advocacy groups speak in support of Act 573, which requires a historical display of the Ten Commandments in public schools and certain government buildings, as it faces a federal lawsuit from the ACLU of Arkansas.

02:16 – State Capitol approves funding for ‘monument to the unborn’

Commission members greenlight $20,000 in private donations for a monument marking the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

02:45 – Jonesboro breaks ground on new airport terminal

The $6 million facility will replace the terminal destroyed in the 2020 tornado, adding more amenities and upgraded TSA accommodations.

03:34 – Trumann police chief resigns for teaching position

Jonathan Redmond announces plans to leave the department for a role at Black River Technical College, effective Aug. 29.

05:36 – Inspectors find safety issues at Boar’s Head plant

Federal reports note rusted welds and cracked equipment in Forrest City, similar to problems tied to a fatal listeria outbreak at a Virginia plant.

06:19 – Guilty pleas in deadly Newport concert shooting

Five men are sentenced for the 2023 shooting that killed 19-year-old Tamrionna Jarrett and injured several others.

06:49 – Murder trial postponed in Carlisle case

Aaron Spencer’s trial for killing a man accused of assaulting his daughter is rescheduled for December.

07:26 – Attorney disputes cause of pain during Tennessee execution

Lawyer says Byron Black’s defibrillator did not activate during his lethal injection.

07:53 – Former FBI and CIA director William Webster dies

The Missouri native and only person to lead both agencies was 101.

08:28 – Mercy Fort Smith breaks ground on cancer center

The $41 million expansion is expected to open in 2027.

08:52 – John Daly II advances in U.S. Amateur golf

The Arkansas senior wins in match play at The Olympic Club.

