KASU News: Appeals court clears way for Arkansas gender care law

Arkansas can now enforce its ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors after a federal appeals court ruling. U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon tours Arkansas schools with state leaders. U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman discusses tariffs, trade, and his bipartisan environmental permitting bill. Plus, new data shows declining groundwater levels in the Arkansas Delta, two Republicans enter the race for the District 30 House seat, and Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd says he will not seek reelection. Also in this episode: unclaimed property refunds, State Capitol security upgrades, courthouse and historic preservation grants, and a Cardinals-Rockies score update.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Appeals court allows Arkansas ban on gender-affirming care for minors

A 2021 law blocking gender-affirming medical treatments for minors can now take effect after an appeals court reversed a lower court ruling. The case returns to district court following a related U.S. Supreme Court decision.

01:33 – U.S. Education Secretary visits Arkansas schools

Secretary Linda McMahon joins Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders for tours and education roundtables in Little Rock and Benton.

02:03 – Westerman backs tariffs, pushes SPEED Act

Rep. Bruce Westerman supports Trump administration tariffs while noting potential consumer impacts. He also promotes legislation to streamline federal environmental reviews.

04:01 – Report shows falling groundwater levels in Delta

A state agriculture department report finds most aquifers in the Delta saw water level declines between 2023 and 2024.

05:12 – Two Republicans run for District 30 House seat

Coty Powers and Josh Longmire announce campaigns to replace Rep. Fran Cavenaugh, who has announced she will not seek reelection.

05:52 – Craighead County Sheriff will not seek reelection

Sheriff Marty Boyd announced he will not run for another term after more than 30 years in law enforcement.

06:28 – Unclaimed property refunds to reach Arkansans

The state auditor will automatically return an estimated $83 million to residents under a new law.

06:58 – State Capitol to receive security upgrades

Planned improvements include vehicle barriers, gates, lighting, and landscaping.

07:24 – Courthouse and historic preservation grants open soon

Arkansas Heritage Department grant programs will accept letters of intent starting September 15.

08:16 – MLB: Rockies defeat Cardinals

Colorado ends an eight-game losing streak with a 3–0 win over St. Louis.