KASU News: Lawmakers review Devil’s Den murder arrest, address prison overcrowding

Today’s headlines from KASU News include Arkansas lawmakers reviewing an arrest in a double murder at Devil’s Den State Park, calls for the state to address prison overcrowding, and the arrest of a man accused of running a human trafficking operation in Hot Springs. Also, the Arkansas Department of Health announces job cuts, U.S. Representative Rick Crawford visits Israel, and Missouri weighs possible congressional map changes. Plus, a Jacksonville woman faces forgery and impersonation charges, health advisories are issued for two bodies of water in southern Arkansas, Priscilla Presley’s former business partners sue for millions, and Arkansas golfer John Daly II advances to the U.S. Amateur quarterfinals.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Lawmakers review arrest in Devil’s Den double murder

Prosecutors say Andrew James McGann fatally stabbed Clinton and Cristen Brink while they vacationed with their daughters at the state park. State police say it was a rare, random attack.

01:32 – Calls to address Arkansas prison overcrowding

Legislators hear forecasts showing the state could need up to 2,000 more prison beds by 2040, with debate over a proposed 3,000-bed prison in Franklin County.

02:14 – Arrest in Hot Springs human trafficking case

Authorities say Zengguang “Gary” Liu owned multiple illicit massage parlors, including three in Hot Springs where victims were found in July raids.

04:03 – Arkansas Department of Health to cut jobs

Thirty positions, including six vacant ones, will be eliminated Nov. 1 in a restructuring expected to save nearly $3 million.

05:14 – Rep. Rick Crawford visits Israel

Crawford met with Israeli leaders during a congressional trip, discussing challenges in delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza.

06:10 – Missouri governor weighs special session on redistricting

Gov. Mike Kehoe says no decision has been made on redrawing the state’s congressional map.

07:12 – Jacksonville woman accused of forgery and impersonation

Jerlisa Williams allegedly posed as a Pulaski County sheriff’s deputy to obtain free services.

07:37 – Health advisories issued for southern Arkansas waters

Officials warn of harmful algae blooms at Lake June and Maddox Park Pond.

08:03 – Priscilla Presley sued by former business partners

A $50 million lawsuit alleges fraud and breach of contract over Presley’s business dealings.

08:46 – John Daly II reaches U.S. Amateur quarterfinals

The Arkansas golfer advances after winning two matches at the Olympic Club.

