Policy and Politics
Talk Business & Politics

Inside Arkansas Legislature with Aaron Pilkington and Ashley Hudson

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published January 22, 2025 at 5:30 PM CST
Rep. Ashley Hudson, D-Little Rock, and Rep. Aaron Pilkington, R-Knoxville, shares thoughts on the start of the legislative session. ( Roby Brock / YouTube )

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, host Roby Brock welcomes Representatives Aaron Pilkington and Ashley Hudson from the Arkansas Legislature's Future Caucus. The conversation covers the recent election of Representative Brian Evans as Speaker of the House, Governor Sarah Sanders' State of the State Address, and key legislative agendas. Topics include bipartisan efforts to eliminate the grocery tax, controversial higher education reforms, and equitable funding formulas for state universities. Both guests share insights on working collaboratively across party lines to address pressing issues for younger generations.

00:35 Arkansas Legislature Kicks Off

00:59 Future Caucus: Millennials and Gen Z in Politics

02:24 Governor Sanders' State of the State Address

02:37 Debate on Eliminating the Grocery Tax

03:26 Controversial Changes in Higher Education

03:52 First Amendment Rights and Academic Freedom

07:07 Funding Formula for Higher Education

07:59 Conclusion and Further Resources

Talk Business on KASU - Season 2025 Talk Business and Politics2025 Arkansas Legislative Session
Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
Talk Business & Politics
This content has been contributed by the staff of our content partners Talk Business and Politics.
