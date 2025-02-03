Congressman French Hill on Financial Services and Cryptocurrency
In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, host Roby Brock sits down with Congressman French Hill, who discusses his priorities as the new chair of the House Financial Services Committee. They delve into regulatory relief for community and regional banks, legislation related to financial technology, and upcoming legislation on stablecoins and cryptocurrency regulation. The conversation also covers the executive order on the spending freeze, emphasizing the need for careful communication and review of spending.
00:35 Welcome and Congressional Overview
00:50 Interview with Congressman French Hill
01:20 Regulatory Priorities and Challenges
02:11 Legislation and Cryptocurrency
04:19 Future Legislative Expectations
05:21 Executive Order on Spending Freeze