Congressman French Hill on Financial Services and Cryptocurrency

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, host Roby Brock sits down with Congressman French Hill, who discusses his priorities as the new chair of the House Financial Services Committee. They delve into regulatory relief for community and regional banks, legislation related to financial technology, and upcoming legislation on stablecoins and cryptocurrency regulation. The conversation also covers the executive order on the spending freeze, emphasizing the need for careful communication and review of spending.

