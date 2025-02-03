© 2025 KASU
Policy and Politics
Talk Business & Politics

Congressman French Hill on Financial Services and Cryptocurrency

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published February 3, 2025 at 7:24 AM CST
U.S. Rep. French Hill, R-Little Rock, discusses the new Congress and his role as House Financial Services Committee chairman. ( Roby Brock / YouTube )

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, host Roby Brock sits down with Congressman French Hill, who discusses his priorities as the new chair of the House Financial Services Committee. They delve into regulatory relief for community and regional banks, legislation related to financial technology, and upcoming legislation on stablecoins and cryptocurrency regulation. The conversation also covers the executive order on the spending freeze, emphasizing the need for careful communication and review of spending.

00:35 Welcome and Congressional Overview

00:50 Interview with Congressman French Hill

01:20 Regulatory Priorities and Challenges

02:11 Legislation and Cryptocurrency

04:19 Future Legislative Expectations

05:21 Executive Order on Spending Freeze

Tags
Talk Business on KASU - Season 2025 Talk Business and PoliticsFrench HillKASU Newscast
