KASU News

KASU News: Arkansas Embryo Education Bill, Survivor Funds Protection, and Memphis Shooting Trial Delay

By Brandon Tabor
Published February 5, 2025 at 12:00 PM CST
Today's headlines from KASU News for Wednesday, February 5, 2025, cover the advancement of a bill requiring Arkansas schools to show an embryo development video, debates over its accuracy, and efforts to protect funds for sexual abuse survivors. Additionally, there's news on a bill to ban cell phone use in public schools, a bill repealing penalties for negligent firearm use by hunters, a new license plate for women veterans, a lawsuit for price gouging in tornado cleanup, and state intervention in Jefferson County's budget impasse. The episode also reports on a Tennessee man's request for more time in his self-represented trial related to a deadly Memphis shooting spree.

00:30 Introduction to House Bill 1180 and Its Controversy

02:04 Arkansas Cell Phone Ban in Schools

02:27 Protecting Funds for Sexual Abuse Victims

03:28 Repeal of Penalties for Negligent Firearm Use

05:26 Commemorative License Plate for Women Veterans

06:36 Lawsuit Against Tree Service Company for Price Gouging

07:22 Jefferson County Budget Crisis

08:23 Tennessee Man Represents Himself in Capital Murder Case

Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
