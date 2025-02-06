KASU News: Affirmative Action, Free School Breakfast, and Court Rulings

Today's headlines from KASU News for Thursday, February 6, 2025, cover an Arkansas House Committee's advancement of Senate Bill 3 to end affirmative action, opposition from the liquor industry, and concerns over hiring practices. Other stories include the clearance of a bill to make school breakfast free for all students, a court ruling preventing the enforcement of a law allowing more victims of childhood sexual abuse to sue their abusers, and Arkansas activists rallying at the state capitol. Additionally, we report on a drop in state revenue and the latest college basketball results in the Sun Belt Conference.

00:30 Debate on Ending Affirmative Action in Arkansas

01:48 Debate on Senate Bill 3: Liquor Permitting Concerns

03:19 Free School Breakfast Initiative in Arkansas

04:54 Medical Malpractice Lawsuit Limitations

05:25 Arkansas Court Ruling on Childhood Sexual Abuse Law

06:41 Protest at the Arkansas State Capitol

08:14 Arkansas Revenue Report Analysis

08:41 Sun Belt Conference College Basketball Highlights