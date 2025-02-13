KASU News: Affirmative Action Bill, Water Fluoridation, and Newport's 150th Anniversary

Today's headlines from KASU News for Thursday, February 13, 2025, cover the approval of a bill to end all state-sponsored affirmative action in Arkansas. Also reported is the failure of a bill to end mandatory water fluoridation, and Newport's preparations for its 150th birthday celebration. Further stories include the Arkansas Senate's advancement of several bills, including changes to the petition process, presumptive Medicaid eligibility for pregnant women, and new legislation concerning squatters, shooting sports, and prison furloughs. The Arkansas House passed a bill allowing certain hospitals to hold retail pharmacy licenses, and a bill to designate the Mallard as the state duck moves forward. The Blytheville School Board is searching for its next superintendent, and a town hall meeting in Blytheville will discuss restructuring a half-cent sales tax for a community center.

