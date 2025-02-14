KASU News: Library Board Powers Shift, School Phone Ban, and Free Breakfast

Today's headlines from KASU News for Valentine's Day, Friday, February 14, 2025, include Arkansas lawmakers advancing a bill to transfer powers of the state Educational TV Commission and Library Board to the state's Department of Education, a proposed phone ban during school hours, and free breakfast for students. Other stories cover Jonesboro Public Schools' new superintendent finalists, legislation to recognize Hoxie school integration, and a bill prohibiting the sale of human body parts intended for cremation or burial. Additionally, the news remembers former Arkansas Governor Jim Guy Tucker and updates on a mistakenly fired U.S. Attorney. Finally, Arkansas metro areas see decreased or unchanged unemployment rates compared to last year.

