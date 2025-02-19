Buddy Hasten on Federal and State Energy Policy Changes
In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, host Roby Brock is joined by Buddy Hasten, CEO of the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas. They discuss the shifting focus of energy policy under the Biden administration towards balancing affordability, reliability, and responsibility. Hasten highlights the challenges of meeting growing electricity demands, the infrastructure required, and the legislative actions expected at both the federal and state levels to support economic development. The episode also covers the importance of upgrading transmission infrastructure and the implications of closing coal plants and transitioning to natural gas.
