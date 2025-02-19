KASU News: Changes to Librarian Requirements, Maternal Health Bill, and Remembering Gov. Jim Guy Tucker

Today's headlines from KASU News for Wednesday, February 19, 2025, cover various legislative updates and events in Arkansas. Key highlights include a bill clearing its first hurdle to change the educational requirements for librarians, final approvals on laws affecting ballot initiatives and banning cell phone usage in schools, as well as steps to boost maternal health. Additionally, the Arkansas Senate debates a bill on teaching the failure of certain governments and passes a law to penalize trafficking dead bodies. The segment also includes information about the late former Arkansas Governor Jim Guy Tucker lying in state at the Capitol Rotunda.

