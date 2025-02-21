Roby Brock and Dennis Milligan Discuss Unclaimed Property Efforts

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics with host Roby Brock, Arkansas Auditor of State Dennis Milligan joins to discuss the latest efforts in returning unclaimed property to Arkansans, including the implications of Senate Bill 14. Milligan highlights the success of his office in returning funds, the new data match program, and how unclaimed properties originate from various sources, such as inheritances and unreturned insurance premiums. Milligan also shares details about the process and encourages viewers to visit ClaimItAR.gov to check for unclaimed property.

00:32 Interview with Arkansas Auditor of State, Dennis Milligan

01:57 Senate Bill 14 and Unclaimed Property

03:15 Details on Unclaimed Property Process

06:23 Conclusion and Contact Information