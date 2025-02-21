© 2025 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Policy and Politics
Talk Business & Politics

Roby Brock and Dennis Milligan Discuss Unclaimed Property Efforts

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published February 21, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Auditor of State Dennis Milligan discusses a new state law that will allow his office to automate certain refunds to Arkansans. ( Roby Brock / YouTube )

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics with host Roby Brock, Arkansas Auditor of State Dennis Milligan joins to discuss the latest efforts in returning unclaimed property to Arkansans, including the implications of Senate Bill 14. Milligan highlights the success of his office in returning funds, the new data match program, and how unclaimed properties originate from various sources, such as inheritances and unreturned insurance premiums. Milligan also shares details about the process and encourages viewers to visit ClaimItAR.gov to check for unclaimed property.

00:32 Interview with Arkansas Auditor of State, Dennis Milligan

01:57 Senate Bill 14 and Unclaimed Property

03:15 Details on Unclaimed Property Process

06:23 Conclusion and Contact Information

Tags
Talk Business on KASU - Season 2025 Talk Business and PoliticsDennis MilliganKASU Newscast
Stay Connected
Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
See stories by Roby Brock
Talk Business & Politics
This content has been contributed by the staff of our content partners Talk Business and Politics.
See stories by Talk Business & Politics