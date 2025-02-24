KASU News: Arkansas lawmaker discusses ballot initiative legislation changes

Today's headlines from KASU News for Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, include an Arkansas lawmaker speaking on new legislation regulating the ballot initiative process. Also covered is the state's involvement in a lawsuit over worker accommodations for abortions. Additional stories cover U.S. Representative French Hill's comments on the Russia-Ukraine war, a new mental health tool in Arkansas, federal employee firings affecting Buffalo National River Rangers, and recaps of recent college and professional basketball games.

00:30 Legislative Session: Ballot Initiative Controversy

02:10 Federal Appeals Court: Abortion Accommodations Lawsuit

03:01 U.S. Representative Comments on Russia-Ukraine Conflict

04:41 Arkansas Mental Health Dashboard Unveiled

06:09 Federal Employee Firings: Buffalo National River Rangers

06:39 College Basketball: Sun Belt Conference Highlights

06:57 SEC College Basketball Highlights

07:42 NBA Highlights: Cavaliers vs Grizzlies