KASU News: Arkansas lawmaker discusses ballot initiative legislation changes
Today's headlines from KASU News for Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, include an Arkansas lawmaker speaking on new legislation regulating the ballot initiative process. Also covered is the state's involvement in a lawsuit over worker accommodations for abortions. Additional stories cover U.S. Representative French Hill's comments on the Russia-Ukraine war, a new mental health tool in Arkansas, federal employee firings affecting Buffalo National River Rangers, and recaps of recent college and professional basketball games.
00:30 Legislative Session: Ballot Initiative Controversy
02:10 Federal Appeals Court: Abortion Accommodations Lawsuit
03:01 U.S. Representative Comments on Russia-Ukraine Conflict
04:41 Arkansas Mental Health Dashboard Unveiled
06:09 Federal Employee Firings: Buffalo National River Rangers
06:39 College Basketball: Sun Belt Conference Highlights
06:57 SEC College Basketball Highlights
07:42 NBA Highlights: Cavaliers vs Grizzlies