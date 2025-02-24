© 2025 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: Arkansas lawmaker discusses ballot initiative legislation changes

By Brandon Tabor
Published February 24, 2025 at 12:00 PM CST
Today's headlines from KASU News for Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, include an Arkansas lawmaker speaking on new legislation regulating the ballot initiative process. Also covered is the state's involvement in a lawsuit over worker accommodations for abortions. Additional stories cover U.S. Representative French Hill's comments on the Russia-Ukraine war, a new mental health tool in Arkansas, federal employee firings affecting Buffalo National River Rangers, and recaps of recent college and professional basketball games.

00:30 Legislative Session: Ballot Initiative Controversy

02:10 Federal Appeals Court: Abortion Accommodations Lawsuit

03:01 U.S. Representative Comments on Russia-Ukraine Conflict

04:41 Arkansas Mental Health Dashboard Unveiled

06:09 Federal Employee Firings: Buffalo National River Rangers

06:39 College Basketball: Sun Belt Conference Highlights

06:57 SEC College Basketball Highlights

07:42 NBA Highlights: Cavaliers vs Grizzlies

2025 Season 2025 Arkansas Legislative SessionKASU Newscast
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
