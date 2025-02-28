KASU News: Execution Bill, River Dredging, and School Desegregation Monument

Today's headlines from KASU News for Friday, February 28th, 2025, cover several significant developments in Arkansas legislation and local projects. Key topics include the initial approval of a bill allowing nitrogen hypoxia executions in response to the Fordyce mass shooting, Big River Steel's request to dredge the Mississippi River, and progress on a monument commemorating the desegregation of Hoxie schools. Additionally, Governor Sanders' proposal for a new prison in West Arkansas was rejected, new laws affecting ballot petition processes were discussed, and a bill aiming to raise school nurses' pay was presented. Other news includes former legislator Joyce Elliot being honored, Cherry Valley seeking new city council members, and updates on college basketball.

