Policy and Politics
Talk Business & Politics

Congressman Bruce Westerman on the state of federal parks in Arkansas

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published March 14, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Hot Springs, on a variety of federal issues. ( Roby Brock / YouTube )

In this episode, host Roby Brock sits down with Rep. Bruce Westerman, chairman of the House Committee on Natural Resources. They discuss President Trump's address to a joint session of Congress, federal budget cuts, and the impact on Arkansas’ national parks, including new developments in energy and manufacturing that are putting Arkansas on the map. Learn how the Natural Resources Committee plans to address key issues and what these changes mean for Arkansans.

  • [00:00:00] Introduction and sponsor message
  • [00:00:32] Congressman Bruce Westerman joins the show
  • [00:00:47] The growing influence of Arkansas’ congressional delegation
  • [00:02:07] Rep. Westerman’s reaction to the State of the Union address
  • [00:03:49] Federal parks and potential budget cuts
  • [00:06:41] Conclusion and final thoughts
Tags
Talk Business on KASU - Season 2025 Talk Business and PoliticsBruce WestermanKASU Newscast
Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
See stories by Roby Brock
Talk Business & Politics
This content has been contributed by the staff of our content partners Talk Business and Politics.
See stories by Talk Business & Politics