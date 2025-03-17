KASU News: Tornado kills three in Northeast Arkansas as cleanup begins

Today's headlines include the latest on Northeast Arkansas's recovery from deadly tornadoes, U.S. Senate votes on a government funding resolution, Arkansas lawmakers debating gun rights restoration for nonviolent felons, and the construction of a new facility for hearing and visually impaired students.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Weekend Tornado Kills Three in Northeast Arkansas

02:31 – U.S. Senate Votes on Government Funding Resolution

03:57 – Restoring Gun Rights for Nonviolent Felons

05:27 – Arkansas House Debates Education Bills

06:59 – New Facility for Hearing and Visually Impaired Students