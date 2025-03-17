© 2025 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: Tornado kills three in Northeast Arkansas as cleanup begins

By Brandon Tabor
Published March 17, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT
Today's headlines include the latest on Northeast Arkansas's recovery from deadly tornadoes, U.S. Senate votes on a government funding resolution, Arkansas lawmakers debating gun rights restoration for nonviolent felons, and the construction of a new facility for hearing and visually impaired students.

00:00 – Intro
00:30 – Weekend Tornado Kills Three in Northeast Arkansas
02:31 – U.S. Senate Votes on Government Funding Resolution
03:57 – Restoring Gun Rights for Nonviolent Felons
05:27 – Arkansas House Debates Education Bills
06:59 – New Facility for Hearing and Visually Impaired Students

2025 Season KASU Newscast2025 Arkansas Legislative SessionSevere Weather
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
