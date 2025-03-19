© 2025 KASU
Agriculture
Talk Business & Politics

Riceland Foods’ Ben Noble on Rising Costs and the Need for Reform

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published March 19, 2025 at 4:30 PM CDT
Riceland Foods COO Ben Noble discusses the needs of Arkansas farmers for a new Farm Bill. ( Roby Brock / YouTube )

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, host Roby Brock speaks with Ben Noble, Executive Vice President and COO of Riceland Foods. Noble discusses his recent testimony before the Senate Agriculture Committee on the Farm Bill, the challenges farmers face due to outdated support levels, and the urgent need for policy changes. The conversation covers the impact of inflation, legislative hurdles, and the broader economic challenges confronting American agriculture.

00:00 Introduction and Sponsor Message

00:31 Interview with Ben Noble Begins

00:43 Ben Noble's Background and Experience

01:59 Current Challenges for Farmers

03:55 Proposed Changes to the Farm Bill

05:07 Difficulties in Passing Legislation

07:13 Impact on Farmers and Conclusion

Farm BillBen Noble
Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
Talk Business & Politics
This content has been contributed by the staff of our content partners Talk Business and Politics.
