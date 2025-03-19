Riceland Foods’ Ben Noble on Rising Costs and the Need for Reform
Riceland Foods COO Ben Noble discusses the needs of Arkansas farmers for a new Farm Bill. ( Roby Brock / YouTube )
In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, host Roby Brock speaks with Ben Noble, Executive Vice President and COO of Riceland Foods. Noble discusses his recent testimony before the Senate Agriculture Committee on the Farm Bill, the challenges farmers face due to outdated support levels, and the urgent need for policy changes. The conversation covers the impact of inflation, legislative hurdles, and the broader economic challenges confronting American agriculture.
00:00 Introduction and Sponsor Message
00:31 Interview with Ben Noble Begins
00:43 Ben Noble's Background and Experience
01:59 Current Challenges for Farmers
03:55 Proposed Changes to the Farm Bill
05:07 Difficulties in Passing Legislation
07:13 Impact on Farmers and Conclusion