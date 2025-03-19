Riceland Foods’ Ben Noble on Rising Costs and the Need for Reform

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, host Roby Brock speaks with Ben Noble, Executive Vice President and COO of Riceland Foods. Noble discusses his recent testimony before the Senate Agriculture Committee on the Farm Bill, the challenges farmers face due to outdated support levels, and the urgent need for policy changes. The conversation covers the impact of inflation, legislative hurdles, and the broader economic challenges confronting American agriculture.

00:00 Introduction and Sponsor Message

00:31 Interview with Ben Noble Begins

00:43 Ben Noble's Background and Experience

01:59 Current Challenges for Farmers

03:55 Proposed Changes to the Farm Bill

05:07 Difficulties in Passing Legislation

07:13 Impact on Farmers and Conclusion