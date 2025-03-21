KASU News: Sanders visits tornado-hit towns and discusses wildfire response

Today's headlines from KASU News for Friday, March 21, 2025, include Governor Sarah Sanders visiting tornado-ravaged towns while also addressing statewide wildfires, the advancement of a prison construction plan in Northwest Arkansas, and a lawsuit challenging the merger of Arkansas’s schools for the blind and deaf. Sanders also signs key bills affecting utility rates and human trafficking laws, and the Women’s Foundation of Arkansas weighs in on how recent legislation impacts working women. Plus, Red Wolves basketball prepares for key postseason matchups.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Governor Sanders visits tornado-hit Diaz and addresses wildfires across Arkansas

02:11 – Sanders signs laws on human trafficking penalties and utility rate changes

03:01 – Arkansas lawmakers advance prison construction plans despite opposition

04:43 – Lawsuit filed to stop merger of Arkansas Schools for the Blind and Deaf

06:29 – Women's Foundation CEO discusses legislative impact on women and families

07:24 – Red Wolves women’s basketball to face UConn in NCAA Tournament

07:56 – A-State men’s basketball to play North Texas in NIT second round