KASU News: Sanders visits tornado-hit towns and discusses wildfire response
Today's headlines from KASU News for Friday, March 21, 2025, include Governor Sarah Sanders visiting tornado-ravaged towns while also addressing statewide wildfires, the advancement of a prison construction plan in Northwest Arkansas, and a lawsuit challenging the merger of Arkansas’s schools for the blind and deaf. Sanders also signs key bills affecting utility rates and human trafficking laws, and the Women’s Foundation of Arkansas weighs in on how recent legislation impacts working women. Plus, Red Wolves basketball prepares for key postseason matchups.
00:00 – Intro
00:30 – Governor Sanders visits tornado-hit Diaz and addresses wildfires across Arkansas
02:11 – Sanders signs laws on human trafficking penalties and utility rate changes
03:01 – Arkansas lawmakers advance prison construction plans despite opposition
04:43 – Lawsuit filed to stop merger of Arkansas Schools for the Blind and Deaf
06:29 – Women's Foundation CEO discusses legislative impact on women and families
07:24 – Red Wolves women’s basketball to face UConn in NCAA Tournament
07:56 – A-State men’s basketball to play North Texas in NIT second round