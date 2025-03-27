KASU News: Tom Cotton renews push to jam prison cell phones with new legislation

Today’s headlines from KASU News for Thursday, March 27, 2025, include U.S. Senator Tom Cotton’s renewed push to jam cell phone signals in prisons, Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin rejecting a proposed ballot initiative, and a new law clarifying when doctors can perform abortions in Arkansas. Also, Blytheville repeals a special election ordinance, June Carter Cash receives recognition from the Country Music Hall of Fame, and UA Little Rock reopens its observatory after more than a decade.

00:00 Intro

00:30 Senator Tom Cotton's Cell Phone Jamming Legislation

02:02 Arkansas Attorney General Rejects Ballot Initiative Proposal

02:31 Arkansas Abortion Law Clarification

03:06 City Council Repeals Special Election Proposal

03:38 Blytheville Man Arrested for Elder Abuse and Animal Cruelty

04:05 Fatal Shooting in Central Arkansas

05:10 New Leadership at Craighead Electric Cooperative

05:33 Support for Small Businesses in April

05:58 Upcoming Women's Leadership Conference in Jonesboro

06:32 Country Music Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

07:13 UA Little Rock Observatory Reopens