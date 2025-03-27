© 2025 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: Tom Cotton renews push to jam prison cell phones with new legislation

By Brandon Tabor
Published March 27, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Today’s headlines from KASU News for Thursday, March 27, 2025, include U.S. Senator Tom Cotton’s renewed push to jam cell phone signals in prisons, Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin rejecting a proposed ballot initiative, and a new law clarifying when doctors can perform abortions in Arkansas. Also, Blytheville repeals a special election ordinance, June Carter Cash receives recognition from the Country Music Hall of Fame, and UA Little Rock reopens its observatory after more than a decade.

00:00 Intro
00:30 Senator Tom Cotton's Cell Phone Jamming Legislation
02:02 Arkansas Attorney General Rejects Ballot Initiative Proposal
02:31 Arkansas Abortion Law Clarification
03:06 City Council Repeals Special Election Proposal
03:38 Blytheville Man Arrested for Elder Abuse and Animal Cruelty
04:05 Fatal Shooting in Central Arkansas
05:10 New Leadership at Craighead Electric Cooperative
05:33 Support for Small Businesses in April
05:58 Upcoming Women's Leadership Conference in Jonesboro
06:32 Country Music Hall of Fame Inductees Announced
07:13 UA Little Rock Observatory Reopens

2025 Season KASU Newscast2025 Arkansas Legislative Session
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
