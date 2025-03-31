KASU News: Arkansas pushes Medicaid work rule and free breakfast bill passes
Arkansas renews its push for Medicaid work requirements. A bill offering free school breakfast passes, while utilities seek pre-approval for rate hikes to fund power expansion. Farmers brace for the impact of Trump’s tariffs, and the USDA cancels Farm to School grants. Plus, a military messaging controversy, steady Arkansas unemployment numbers, and a jury update in the Tyre Nichols case.
00:00 – Intro
00:30 – Arkansas Medicaid work requirement proposal
01:12 – Generating Arkansas Jobs Act would allow early rate hikes
02:27 – Free school breakfast bill passes in Arkansas Legislature
03:28 – Trump's tariffs strain Arkansas farm exports to China
04:48 – Farm to School grant applicants blindsided by sudden cancellation
06:41 – Officials criticized for unapproved Signal app use
07:49 – Arkansas unemployment rate holds steady at 3.6 percent
08:40 – Out-of-county jury to be seated in Tyre Nichols murder trial