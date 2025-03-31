© 2025 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KASU News

KASU News: Arkansas pushes Medicaid work rule and free breakfast bill passes

By Brandon Tabor
Published March 31, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Arkansas renews its push for Medicaid work requirements. A bill offering free school breakfast passes, while utilities seek pre-approval for rate hikes to fund power expansion. Farmers brace for the impact of Trump’s tariffs, and the USDA cancels Farm to School grants. Plus, a military messaging controversy, steady Arkansas unemployment numbers, and a jury update in the Tyre Nichols case.

00:00 – Intro
00:30 – Arkansas Medicaid work requirement proposal
01:12 – Generating Arkansas Jobs Act would allow early rate hikes
02:27 – Free school breakfast bill passes in Arkansas Legislature
03:28 – Trump's tariffs strain Arkansas farm exports to China
04:48 – Farm to School grant applicants blindsided by sudden cancellation
06:41 – Officials criticized for unapproved Signal app use
07:49 – Arkansas unemployment rate holds steady at 3.6 percent
08:40 – Out-of-county jury to be seated in Tyre Nichols murder trial

Tags
2025 Season KASU Newscast2025 Arkansas Legislative Session
Stay Connected
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
See stories by Brandon Tabor