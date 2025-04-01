KASU News: New study says Arkansas could lead in reshored manufacturing jobs

Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders is requesting additional disaster assistance for the March 14th tornado outbreak. Plus, a new report suggests manufacturing growth potential for Arkansas. Also, new legislative proposals include stricter penalties for immigrant-related crimes, a push to block foreign funding in ballot initiatives, and evolving school accountability standards. Plus, bills on foster care and petition signature gathering see mixed results, while lawmakers consider shielding railroad worker identities and creating a Make-A-Wish specialty license plate.

00:00 Intro

00:30 Governor Sanders requests more disaster aid after tornado outbreak

Governor Sanders submits a second request for federal disaster relief after the March 14th tornadoes.

00:57 Study shows Arkansas may benefit from manufacturing reshoring

A new report highlights Arkansas’s potential for growth as companies look to bring jobs back to the U.S.

02:01 Immigrant-related crime bill advances in Arkansas Senate

Lawmakers debate Senate Bill 426, which would enhance penalties for violent crimes committed by unauthorized immigrants.

03:45 State pushes to block foreign influence in ballot measures

Arkansas Secretary of State backs a bill to limit foreign donations to ballot initiative campaigns.

05:53 Lawmakers propose new school accountability system

A temporary model may replace letter grades for public school performance during a year-long test period.

06:26 Foster parent religious liberty bill fails in Senate

A bill protecting religious beliefs in adoption is rejected—but may return for another vote.

07:38 Residency requirement for petition gatherers passes

New legislation would mandate that paid petition signature gatherers be Arkansas residents.

07:54 Bill would hide railroad workers’ names in accident reports

A proposal seeks to redact identities of rail employees in incidents tied to a company with a history of accidents.

08:37 Make-A-Wish license plate proposal moves forward

A specialty license plate benefiting children with critical illnesses advances in the Arkansas Senate.