KASU News

KASU News: Severe weather threatens the Mid-South and Upper Delta with flooding risk

By Brandon Tabor
Published April 2, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT
Today's headlines from KASU News include more rounds of severe weather for the Mid-South and Upper Delta, a legislative push to eliminate the Arkansas State Library Board, and a Jonesboro City Council vote to move forward with a new park. Also, state lawmakers debate changes to ballot initiative voting thresholds and expanding Medicaid for new mothers. Plus, a local town hall is scheduled later this month in East Jonesboro.

00:00 Intro
00:30 Dangerous weather system targets Mid-South and Upper Delta
01:47 Legislative Update: Arkansas State Library Bill
03:15 Senate Bill seeks to change ballot initiative vote thresholds
03:32 Arkansas House advances Medicaid expansion bill for mothers
04:33 Jonesboro City Council approves new city park plan
05:28 Town hall scheduled for East Jonesboro residents

2025 Season KASU Newscast2025 Arkansas Legislative Session
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
