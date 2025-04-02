KASU News: Severe weather threatens the Mid-South and Upper Delta with flooding risk

Today's headlines from KASU News include more rounds of severe weather for the Mid-South and Upper Delta, a legislative push to eliminate the Arkansas State Library Board, and a Jonesboro City Council vote to move forward with a new park. Also, state lawmakers debate changes to ballot initiative voting thresholds and expanding Medicaid for new mothers. Plus, a local town hall is scheduled later this month in East Jonesboro.

00:00 Intro

00:30 Dangerous weather system targets Mid-South and Upper Delta

01:47 Legislative Update: Arkansas State Library Bill

03:15 Senate Bill seeks to change ballot initiative vote thresholds

03:32 Arkansas House advances Medicaid expansion bill for mothers

04:33 Jonesboro City Council approves new city park plan

05:28 Town hall scheduled for East Jonesboro residents