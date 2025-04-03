KASU News: Arkansas storm cleanup continues as more severe weather looms

Arkansas continues recovery efforts after a damaging round of tornadoes, with forecasters warning of more severe weather. Four school districts in Craighead County shut down, and multiple storm-related injuries have been reported. Lawmakers debate a bill requiring the 10 Commandments to be displayed in every public school classroom. Meanwhile, a bill imposing harsher penalties on undocumented immigrants advances in the legislature. The Arkansas Senate again rejects funding for a proposed new prison in Charleston. And a southwest Arkansas county judge announces her campaign for Secretary of State.

00:00 Intro

00:30 Storm damage prompts school closures and disaster response

02:17 Bill mandates display of 10 Commandments in schools

04:25 Proposed bill seeks harsher penalties for undocumented immigrants

05:27 Arkansas Senate rejects prison funding again

05:50 Miller County judge enters Secretary of State race