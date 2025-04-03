© 2025 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: Arkansas storm cleanup continues as more severe weather looms

By Brandon Tabor
Published April 3, 2025 at 1:18 PM CDT
Arkansas continues recovery efforts after a damaging round of tornadoes, with forecasters warning of more severe weather. Four school districts in Craighead County shut down, and multiple storm-related injuries have been reported. Lawmakers debate a bill requiring the 10 Commandments to be displayed in every public school classroom. Meanwhile, a bill imposing harsher penalties on undocumented immigrants advances in the legislature. The Arkansas Senate again rejects funding for a proposed new prison in Charleston. And a southwest Arkansas county judge announces her campaign for Secretary of State.

00:00 Intro
00:30 Storm damage prompts school closures and disaster response
02:17 Bill mandates display of 10 Commandments in schools
04:25 Proposed bill seeks harsher penalties for undocumented immigrants
05:27 Arkansas Senate rejects prison funding again
05:50 Miller County judge enters Secretary of State race

2025 Season KASU Newscast2025 Arkansas Legislative SessionSevere Weather
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
See stories by Brandon Tabor