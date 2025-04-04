© 2025 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: Monette rebuilds again after second tornado in just over two years

By Brandon Tabor
Published April 4, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT
Today's headlines from KASU News for Friday, April 4, 2025, include storm recovery efforts in Monette, damage reports from tornadoes in northeast Arkansas, and ongoing threats of severe weather. Plus, the Arkansas legislature considers new rules on ballot measure funding and how legal challenges to state laws are handled.

00:00 Intro
00:30 Tornado recovery continues in Monette, East Craighead County
02:38 EF0 tornado confirmed in Poinsett County
03:04 EF3 tornado confirmed near Bay and Lake City, more storms possible
04:24 Tornado preparedness advice as more severe weather looms
05:51 House Bill 1832 would move legal challenges from Pulaski to Appeals Court
07:04 Bill banning foreign support of Arkansas ballot measures advances

Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I've been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
