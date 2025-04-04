KASU News: Monette rebuilds again after second tornado in just over two years

Today's headlines from KASU News for Friday, April 4, 2025, include storm recovery efforts in Monette, damage reports from tornadoes in northeast Arkansas, and ongoing threats of severe weather. Plus, the Arkansas legislature considers new rules on ballot measure funding and how legal challenges to state laws are handled.

00:00 Intro

00:30 Tornado recovery continues in Monette, East Craighead County

02:38 EF0 tornado confirmed in Poinsett County

03:04 EF3 tornado confirmed near Bay and Lake City, more storms possible

04:24 Tornado preparedness advice as more severe weather looms

05:51 House Bill 1832 would move legal challenges from Pulaski to Appeals Court

07:04 Bill banning foreign support of Arkansas ballot measures advances