KASU News

KASU News: Storms kill child and cause major flooding across Arkansas

By Brandon Tabor
Published April 7, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT
Today's headlines from KASU News for Monday, April 7, 2025, include a 5-year-old killed during Arkansas’s historic flooding, food banks warning of major impacts from federal cuts, and a federal judge striking down the state’s age verification law for social media. Plus, the Arkansas House debates abortion medication penalties, the 10 Commandments in schools, and direct democracy reform.

00:00 Intro
00:30 Arkansas storms cause widespread flooding and fatality of 5-year-old
01:54 Arkansas House considers stricter penalties for abortion pill prescriptions
02:25 Food banks say federal cuts could hurt food insecure Arkansans
03:29 Arkansas DOC seeks overhaul of inmate classification system
04:54 Lawmakers reject phone call surcharge for prisoners
05:24 Faith leaders rally against Ten Commandments in public schools
06:39 Lawmakers propose simpler language for citizen-led ballot measures
08:10 Federal judge rules Arkansas social media law unconstitutional

2025 Season KASU Newscast2025 Arkansas Legislative SessionSevere Weather
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
