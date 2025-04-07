KASU News: Storms kill child and cause major flooding across Arkansas

Today's headlines from KASU News for Monday, April 7, 2025, include a 5-year-old killed during Arkansas’s historic flooding, food banks warning of major impacts from federal cuts, and a federal judge striking down the state’s age verification law for social media. Plus, the Arkansas House debates abortion medication penalties, the 10 Commandments in schools, and direct democracy reform.

00:00 Intro

00:30 Arkansas storms cause widespread flooding and fatality of 5-year-old

01:54 Arkansas House considers stricter penalties for abortion pill prescriptions

02:25 Food banks say federal cuts could hurt food insecure Arkansans

03:29 Arkansas DOC seeks overhaul of inmate classification system

04:54 Lawmakers reject phone call surcharge for prisoners

05:24 Faith leaders rally against Ten Commandments in public schools

06:39 Lawmakers propose simpler language for citizen-led ballot measures

08:10 Federal judge rules Arkansas social media law unconstitutional